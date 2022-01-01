Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cucumber salad in
Downtown
/
Las Vegas
/
Downtown
/
Cucumber Salad
Downtown restaurants that serve cucumber salad
SUSHI
Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
100 E California Ave, Las Vegas
Avg 5
(76 reviews)
Cucumber Wakame Salad
$6.00
Cucumber Salad
$6.00
More about Yu-Or-Mi Sushi Bar
SoulBelly
1327 S. Main St, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD
$6.00
More about SoulBelly
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Hash Browns
Shrimp Tacos
Burritos
Tacos
Tostadas
Crispy Chicken
Cheesecake
Bean Burritos
More near Downtown to explore
Westside
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
The Strip
Avg 4
(33 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Southeast
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Eastside
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Centennial
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
South Summerlin
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Sunrise
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(871 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(236 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(104 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(554 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston