Enchiladas in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve enchiladas

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$13.99
3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce
More about Tacotarian
Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada (1)$4.00
Pork / Chicken / Chicken Tinga / Oaxaca Cheese / Carnitas / Spinach & Mushroom / Rajas con queso/ Shrimp and Fish. Served with mexican or cilantro rice. Select sauce: Spicy Tamarindo / Tomatillo / Ranchera / Guajillo / Mole
Enchiladas (2)$12.00
Pork / Chicken / Chicken Tinga / Oaxaca Cheese / Carnitas / Spinach & Mushroom / Rajas con queso/ Shrimp and Fish. Served with mexican or cilantro rice. Select sauce: Spicy Tamarindo / Tomatillo / Ranchera / Guajillo / Mole
More about Letty's

