Fried chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

18bin image

 

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
More about 18bin
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Able Baker Brewing Company

1510 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and kewpie mayo
Choose from: Nashville Hot Spice Blend, Buffalo, or Honey Garlic BBQ
*Our Nashville Hot Spice Blend is 10/10 heat. Proceed with caution!
More about Able Baker Brewing Company

Map

