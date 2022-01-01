Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Downtown
/
Las Vegas
/
Downtown
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Downtown restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
18bin
107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$12.50
More about 18bin
Able Baker Brewing Company
1510 S Main St, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, and kewpie mayo
Choose from: Nashville Hot Spice Blend, Buffalo, or Honey Garlic BBQ
*Our Nashville Hot Spice Blend is 10/10 heat. Proceed with caution!
More about Able Baker Brewing Company
