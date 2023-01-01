Nachos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve nachos
More about Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
Dona Maria Tamales-Downtown
910 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Nachos
|$8.85
Homemade corn chips with jalapeno cheese sauce, refried beans, melted jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Nacho Fries
|$10.00
French Fries topped with jalapeno cheese sauce, refried beans, melted jack cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
Tacotarian - DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS - SOUTH CASINO CENTER BLVD
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|KIDS NACHOS
|$4.99
Kids Nachos with cheese only
|Nachos
|$11.99
fried corn chips , topped with house-made nacho cheese, black beans guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños and choice of protein
|NACHO CHEESE SIDE 2oz
|$2.99
2 oz side of our in-house made Nacho cheese