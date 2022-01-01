Tacos in Downtown

Quesabirria Taco Plate image

 

Downtown Las Vegas

616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesabirria Taco Plate$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
chorizo, potatoes & eggs tacos$12.00
Al Pastor Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacotarian

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (286 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla , seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita
Carne Asada Taco$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
Dorado Taco$2.25
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
QUESO TACO CHIVO image

 

Birria El Compa

3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
TACO DORADO RES$3.75
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
TACO BLANDITO DE RES$4.00
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
Letty's image

 

Letty's

807 S Main St, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquizas St Taco$3.50
Choose from: Carne Asada / Al Pastor / Carnitas / Grilled Chicken / RajasconQueso.Toppedwithchoppedonions, cilantro,&lime. Add Melted Cheese / Guacamole / Avocado. .50
MILD / MEDIUM / SPICY
Ensenada Taco$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
Gobernador Taco image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard

1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (1867 reviews)
Takeout
Gobernador Taco$5.50
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Surf N Turf Taco$6.00
Marinated beef chuck, grilled shrimp, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, & fried onion strings
La Paz Taco$6.00
Carnitas style smoked marlin, garnished with cilantro and pickled onions, topped with habanero mustard.
