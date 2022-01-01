Tacos in Downtown
616 E Carson #140, Las Vegas
|Quesabirria Taco Plate
|$16.00
three quesabirria tacos with shredded beef, topped with an onion and cilantro mix and fresh salsa roja, served with 8oz of our homemade consomè
|chorizo, potatoes & eggs tacos
|$12.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacotarian
1130 S. Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla , seitan, avocado crema, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita
|Carne Asada Taco
|$2.75
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico
|Dorado Taco
|$2.25
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema
Birria El Compa
3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150, Las Vegas
|QUESO TACO CHIVO
|$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
|TACO DORADO RES
|$3.75
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
|TACO BLANDITO DE RES
|$4.00
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
Letty's
807 S Main St, Las Vegas
|Taquizas St Taco
|$3.50
Choose from: Carne Asada / Al Pastor / Carnitas / Grilled Chicken / RajasconQueso.Toppedwithchoppedonions, cilantro,&lime. Add Melted Cheese / Guacamole / Avocado. .50
MILD / MEDIUM / SPICY
|Ensenada Taco
|$4.00
Seared or battered fish or shrimp topped with cabbage, radish, chipotle crema &Oaxaca cheese.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Las Vegas Boulevard
1615 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
|Gobernador Taco
|$5.50
Chopped shrimp sautéed with pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Surf N Turf Taco
|$6.00
Marinated beef chuck, grilled shrimp, topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, & fried onion strings
|La Paz Taco
|$6.00
Carnitas style smoked marlin, garnished with cilantro and pickled onions, topped with habanero mustard.