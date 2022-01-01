Eastside restaurants you'll love
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
Popular items
TACO PARTY PACK
$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
Carne Asada
$4.50
grilled skirt steak, refried beans, cascabel salsa, guac, pico, queso
Tortilla Soup
$8.95
chicken soup w/corn, black beans, crispy tortilla, red onion, cilantro, crema, queso fresco, avocado
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azuza Hookah Lounge
4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
Popular items
Three Egyptian Sliders
$15.00
Grilled kofta (seasoned ground beef) burgers topped with tomatoes-feta mix, onions, baby greens and Azuza house sauce on warm sweet Hawaiian bun served with Azuza fries.
Azuza Caprese
$11.00
Classic Egyptian style dish of tomato wedges with fresh dill, cilantro and cumin topped with Bulgarian feta and a drizzle of olive oil with warm pita bread.
Joseph's Mo'Rockin Beef Bowl
$18.00
Juicy, super tender chunks of beef roast, slow cooked for five hours with onions, yellow and red bell peppers served with a side of Thai Jasmine rice and Bulgarian feta.
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
325 Hughes Center Drive, Las Vegas
Popular items
Two Piece Of Golden Fried Catfish Fillets
$22.00
DOLLAR WINGS (Thursday ONLY)
$1.00
Blue Kool-Aid
$3.79
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
3824 Paradise Rd., Las Vegas
Popular items
Petite Filet *
$15.00
4 oz Petite filet mignon
Marinated in PESTO
Salt and pepper
Potato, Mushrooms
Spinach, Fried onions
Red wine reduction sauce
Cream cheese
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
WHEAT-GLUTEN
SOY
Apple Manchego Salad *
$9.00
Green apples
Manchego cheese
Sherry vinegar dressing
Salt and pepper
Crushed Almonds
Cilantro
ALLERGIES:
MILK- DAIRY
TREE NUTS
Firefly* Fries *
$9.00
Potatoes, Parmesan cheese
Parsley, Salt and pepper
Aioli sauce
ALLERGIES:
SOY
MILK- DAIRY
EGGS
Fries 'n Pies
4503 Paradise Road, Las Vegas
Popular items
12" Cheese Pizza
$12.00
12" Barbecue Chicken Pizza
$14.50
12" Cheeseburger Pizza
$14.00
Mr. Fries Man South Las Vegas
1040 E Flamingo Rd Suite B, Las Vegas
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Parmesan
$17.85
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
Lemon Garlic Crab & Shrimp
$26.15
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Blue Crab
Honey Garlic Shrimp & Steak
$21.95
Honey Garlic Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, with Shrimp & Steak