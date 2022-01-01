Eastside bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Eastside
More about Tacos & Beer
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacos & Beer
3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|TACO PARTY PACK
|$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
|Carne Asada
|$4.50
grilled skirt steak, refried beans, cascabel salsa, guac, pico, queso
|Tortilla Soup
|$8.95
chicken soup w/corn, black beans, crispy tortilla, red onion, cilantro, crema, queso fresco, avocado
More about Azuza Hookah Lounge
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Azuza Hookah Lounge
4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Three Egyptian Sliders
|$15.00
Grilled kofta (seasoned ground beef) burgers topped with tomatoes-feta mix, onions, baby greens and Azuza house sauce on warm sweet Hawaiian bun served with Azuza fries.
|Azuza Caprese
|$11.00
Classic Egyptian style dish of tomato wedges with fresh dill, cilantro and cumin topped with Bulgarian feta and a drizzle of olive oil with warm pita bread.
|Joseph's Mo'Rockin Beef Bowl
|$18.00
Juicy, super tender chunks of beef roast, slow cooked for five hours with onions, yellow and red bell peppers served with a side of Thai Jasmine rice and Bulgarian feta.