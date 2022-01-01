Eastside bars & lounges you'll love

Eastside restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Eastside

Tacos & Beer image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos & Beer

3900 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (4658 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TACO PARTY PACK$60.00
PITCHER OF MARGARITA (32oz)
2 PROTEINS (serves 16 tacos)
FRESH HAND-MADE TORTILLAS (corn, flour or mix)
MEXICAN RICE & REFRIED BEANS
FRESH GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
ALL THE TOPPINGS
Carne Asada$4.50
grilled skirt steak, refried beans, cascabel salsa, guac, pico, queso
Tortilla Soup$8.95
chicken soup w/corn, black beans, crispy tortilla, red onion, cilantro, crema, queso fresco, avocado
More about Tacos & Beer
Azuza Hookah Lounge image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Azuza Hookah Lounge

4480 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Three Egyptian Sliders$15.00
Grilled kofta (seasoned ground beef) burgers topped with tomatoes-feta mix, onions, baby greens and Azuza house sauce on warm sweet Hawaiian bun served with Azuza fries.
Azuza Caprese$11.00
Classic Egyptian style dish of tomato wedges with fresh dill, cilantro and cumin topped with Bulgarian feta and a drizzle of olive oil with warm pita bread.
Joseph's Mo'Rockin Beef Bowl$18.00
Juicy, super tender chunks of beef roast, slow cooked for five hours with onions, yellow and red bell peppers served with a side of Thai Jasmine rice and Bulgarian feta.
More about Azuza Hookah Lounge
Taco Dive Bar image

 

Taco Dive Bar

4080 Paradise Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Taco Dive Bar
