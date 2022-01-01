Northwest restaurants you'll love

Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Chicken
Must-try Northwest restaurants

VooDoo Wing Co image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

VooDoo Wing Co

6728 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (1689 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
48 Wings
Your choice of 48 Traditional or Boneless Wings comes with up to 4 Wing Flavor Choices.
2 Flavors 24 of each
4 Flavors 12 of each
3 Flavors 16 of each
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$3.69
Fries$2.59
More about VooDoo Wing Co
Dona Maria Tamales image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • TAMALES

Dona Maria Tamales

3205 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner #3$17.50
Two Enchiladas served with rice, beans and soup or salad.
HALF DOZEN$23.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
DOZEN$28.25
Pork in red sauce, chicken in green sauce, Cheese with peppers, Beef in red sauce and pineapple with raisins.
More about Dona Maria Tamales
Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine

5705 Centennial Center Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Orange Chicken$13.95
Wonton Soup$13.95
Beef Jerky$10.00
More about Secret of Siam Thai Cuisine
PAULIE'S South Street Steaks image

 

PAULIE'S South Street Steaks

6020 West Craig Road Suite 140, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
California Love$14.95
American, Lettuce, tomato, Avocado
Jalopy Fries$11.95
Fried pork belly, onions, avocado, roasted garlic
Spicy Jalapeno Avocado$14.95
Jalepeno's peppers onions avocado
More about PAULIE'S South Street Steaks
SANTA FE MINING COMPANY image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SANTA FE MINING COMPANY

5021 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (477 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Ranch$1.50
BBQ BURGER$9.95
FISH & CHIPS$10.95
More about SANTA FE MINING COMPANY
Big Dog's Brewing image

SANDWICHES

Big Dog's Brewing

4543 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (665 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
gO pACK gO!
Big Dog's Salad$12.50
Smothered Fries, Chicago Style$9.00
More about Big Dog's Brewing
