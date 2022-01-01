South Summerlin restaurants you'll love

Must-try South Summerlin restaurants

Side Piece Pizza image

PIZZA

Side Piece Pizza

11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meat Stromboli$16.00
Sausage, Peppers, Pepperoni
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Fried, Breaded Mozzarella
Caprese Salad$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom tomato, Basil, Aged Balsamic
More about Side Piece Pizza
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Zalapeno Ballz$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Two Meat Selection (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person.
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin

2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic*$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Meltdown*$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
Sweet Cheese Us$14.00
📷 Photo by @jaytheruler #LiveHappy - Shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
More about SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
