South Summerlin restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
Side Piece Pizza
11011 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Meat Stromboli
|$16.00
Sausage, Peppers, Pepperoni
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Fried, Breaded Mozzarella
|Caprese Salad
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Heirloom tomato, Basil, Aged Balsamic
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
11015 Sage Park Drive, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|5 Zalapeno Ballz
|$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
|Fiesta Bowl Buffet Two Meat Selection (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person.
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce
|Taco Bar (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SkinnyFATS @ Downtown Summerlin
2010 Festival Plaza Dr, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Classic*
|$11.00
#LiveHappy - 1/4 lb beef patty*, cheddar, tomato, onion, pickle, lettuce, & sf sauce on Hawaiian Bun
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Meltdown*
|$13.00
#LiveHappy - Two 1/4 lb beef patties*, caramelized onions, provolone and cheddar, tomato, and spicy aioli on sourdough
**Allergens: wheat, soy, egg, cow's milk
*"Throughly cooking food of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, milk, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food-borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if these foods are consumed raw or undercooked."
|Sweet Cheese Us
|$14.00
📷 Photo by @jaytheruler #LiveHappy - Shaved steak, pepper marmalade, caramelized onions, portobello, pepper jack & cheddar sauce on a hoagie
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk