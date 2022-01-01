Southeast restaurants you'll love

Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.

Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person

Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.

