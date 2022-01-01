Southeast restaurants you'll love

Toast

Southeast's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Asian fusion
Sushi
Salad
Cake
Vegan
Chicken
Must-try Southeast restaurants

Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila image

 

Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila

3873 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Starts Tomorrow$5.00
Steak$3.50
Ground Beef$3.50
More about Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
L2 Texas BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L2 Texas BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 lb. Brisket$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
DP 2 Meat$19.99
Choose two of our smoked meats, comes with 2 sides and your choice of corn bread or Texas toast
1/2 lb. Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
More about L2 Texas BBQ
Sunrise Coffee image

 

Sunrise Coffee

3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1383 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nom Nom Burrito$9.50
tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.
Alien Burrito$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
Croissant Bacon Sandwich$10.00
baked croissant, egg, cheese, avocado, herbed spinach, tomato and mayonnaise.
More about Sunrise Coffee
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Zalapeno Ballz$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Smoke & Fire image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smoke & Fire

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Smoke & Fire Burger$15.99
More about Smoke & Fire
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Classic Nachos$9.99
Wet Burrito$10.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Lucino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
Lucino's Fries$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
Mamas Meatballs$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
More about Lucino's Pizza
Kabuki image

 

Kabuki

6605 Las Vegas Blvd South #147, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$4.95
More about Kabuki
Taco y Taco - Eastern image

TACOS

Taco y Taco - Eastern

9470 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 3.8 (2683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Taco y Taco - Eastern
Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern

5025 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order$1.29
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
14" Vegetarian$16.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Eastern
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme$11.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
Winning Inning Wings (16)$18.00
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins$8.00
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar

