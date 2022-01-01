Southeast burger restaurants you'll love

Southeast restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Southeast

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Smoke & Fire image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smoke & Fire

3315 E. Russell Road Suite A-5, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N Cheese$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Smoke & Fire Burger$15.99
More about Smoke & Fire
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Home Plate Grill & Bar

2460 W Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (725 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme$11.00
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and olives.
Winning Inning Wings (16)$18.00
Large wings by the pound, tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, Jack Daniels, BBQ, garlic, parmesan or spicy Szechuan sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins$8.00
Cheese, bacon, and sour cream.
More about Home Plate Grill & Bar

