Southeast sandwich spots you'll love
Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
3873 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Diet Starts Tomorrow
|$5.00
|Steak
|$3.50
|Ground Beef
|$3.50
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L2 Texas BBQ
2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|1 lb. Brisket
|$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
|DP 2 Meat
|$19.99
Choose two of our smoked meats, comes with 2 sides and your choice of corn bread or Texas toast
|1/2 lb. Brisket
|$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Lucino's Pizza
3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
|Lucino's Fries
|$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
|Mamas Meatballs
|$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce