Southeast sandwich spots you'll love

Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila image

 

Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila

3873 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Starts Tomorrow$5.00
Steak$3.50
Ground Beef$3.50
More about Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila
L2 Texas BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L2 Texas BBQ

2250 E. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 lb. Brisket$19.99
One Pound Smoked brisket
DP 2 Meat$19.99
Choose two of our smoked meats, comes with 2 sides and your choice of corn bread or Texas toast
1/2 lb. Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
More about L2 Texas BBQ
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

9635 S Bermuda Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (802 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Lucino's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Lucino's Pizza

3421 East Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.7 (761 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
House dough flattened, then layered with fresh garlic herb infused oil, mozzarella cheese and parmigano cheese
Lucino's Fries$5.75
Crispy Crinkle cut fries tossed in garlic parmesan sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley flakes!
Mamas Meatballs$5.00
Homemade meatballs, served with our homemade sauce
More about Lucino's Pizza

