Southeast Mexican restaurants you'll love

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|5 Zalapeno Ballz
|$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
|Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)
|$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
|Taco Bar (Per Person)
|$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
Pancho's Vegan Tacos
1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos
|$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
|Classic Nachos
|$9.99
|Wet Burrito
|$10.99