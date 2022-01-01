Southeast Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Southeast

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Zalapeno Ballz$2.99
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown, drizzled with chipotle ranch and fresh cilantro.
Fiesta Bowl Buffet Three Meat Selection (Per Person)$13.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choose From: Grilled Chicken, Shredded Beef, JackAsada, and Grilled Steak. Sub Shrimp for $1 more per person
Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Lettuce.
Taco Bar (Per Person)$11.00
Buffets come with a large Side Salad and Chips and Salsa for each of your guests.
Choice of Black or Pinto Beans, Brown or White Rice, Meat, Three Salsas, Cheese, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Flour or Crispy Taco Shells
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Tuesday 4 Tacos$8.99
Taco Tuesday Special! 4 Street Tacos of your choice of our delicious in-house made vegan meats. Topped with onions and cilantro. Salsa, lime, and radish on the side.
Classic Nachos$9.99
Wet Burrito$10.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos
Taco y Taco - Eastern image

TACOS

Taco y Taco - Eastern

9470 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 3.8 (2683 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Taco y Taco - Eastern

