Bean burritos in Southeast

Southeast restaurants
Toast

Southeast restaurants that serve bean burritos

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Shredded Beef, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Chicken, & Bean Burrito$4.29
Choice of rice and beans, plus two toppings. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Pancho's Vegan Tacos image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos

