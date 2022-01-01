Burritos in Southeast
Sunrise Coffee
3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas
|Super Burrito
|$10.50
tortilla, beans, potatoes, vegan cheese, spicy jackfruit, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, veganaise, and vegan cream cheese.
|Nom Nom Burrito
|$9.50
tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.
|Alien Burrito
|$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken Burrito C
|Grilled Steak Burrito C