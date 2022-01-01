Burritos in Southeast

Southeast restaurants that serve burritos

Nom Nom Burrito image

 

Sunrise Coffee

3130 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1383 reviews)
Takeout
Super Burrito$10.50
tortilla, beans, potatoes, vegan cheese, spicy jackfruit, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, veganaise, and vegan cream cheese.
Nom Nom Burrito$9.50
tortilla, egg, potatoes, beans, cheese, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, sour cream.
Alien Burrito$9.50
tortilla, couscous, beans, house made hummus, herbed spinach, tomato, avocado, cream cheese, cheese, ranch
More about Sunrise Coffee
Grilled Steak Burrito C image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Burrito C
Grilled Steak Burrito C
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Classic Burrito image

 

Pancho's Vegan Tacos

1775 E Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Burrito$9.99
California Burrito$10.99
More about Pancho's Vegan Tacos

