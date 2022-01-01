Southwest restaurants you'll love
Southwest's top cuisines
Must-try Southwest restaurants
SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Spicy Latina
|$5.00
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy.
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
|Naked Chix
|$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
|Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$13.95
Chicken Breast
|TRADITIONAL GYRO
|$7.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki
|SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD
|$6.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Three Egg Breakfast
|$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast
|$10.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Guacamole - Hola Traditional
|$10.50
avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices
|Hola Traditional Corn
|$6.50
crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro
|Dirty Corn
|$8.00
hola traditional w/ chicharron crumble + crispy chorizo
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Bajamar Fish Taco
|$4.50
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Spicy Octopus Taco
|$5.50
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.00
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
HUMMUS
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mini Pita
|$0.75
You might want to order 2-3 of these! Organic with no preservatives, these mini pocket pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
|PITA Chicken
|$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
|HUM Chicken
|$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Morning Toast
|$5.50
Two Scrambled Eggs with Gruyere, House-made Mayo, Ketchup and topped with Chives
|Nutsutastic
|$6.00
Nutella, Sliced Almonds, your choice of Banana or Strawberry, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served warm.
|Ham&Cheese
|$7.00
Ham, Cheese, House-made Mayo and Lettuce. Served warm.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spaghetty Western
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.95
|Large Caesar Salad
|$10.95
|Kids Pasta Bolognese
|$8.75
Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas
8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN POKÉ BOWL OR SALAD
customize your poké bowl
|ADRENALINE
|$10.50
orange, carrot, bell pepper, maca root powder, turmeric & lemon.
|LEGENDARY
|$10.50
romaine lettuce, kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, spinach, lemon, ginger & parsley.
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$7.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
|Queso Dip
|$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|"Be my Valentine" Cake
|$35.00
Only Feb 11-14.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Perfect gift!
Our signature strawberry shortcake in a lovely Valentine's version. Edible rose petals "Be My Valentine!" on top.
Comes with a single rose bouquet!!
Limited Special cake! Only for Valentine's Day!!
|Reindeer Chocolate Cake 6"
|$45.00
Only Dec 19-24.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Reindeer Chocolate cake is a perfect center piece at your Christmas dinner! Comes with "season"s greeting" chocolate plaque.
|Strawberry Millecrepe (PRE-ORDER)
|$50.00
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Salt & Pepper Brisket Grilled Cheese*
|$14.95
texas toast + pimento cheese
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
|Wicked Deviled Eggs GF
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
|Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*
|$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Carne Pizza
|$19.00
italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Serrano Sliders
|$10.50
2 mini burgers w/ Serrano ham, bleu cheese, crispy onions
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$11.00
goat and garlic cream cheese, tomato sauce, pesto, toasted baguette
|Stuffed Dates
|$8.50
bacon- wrapped, smoked almond, red wine reduction, bleu cheese
BBQ
Hippo Grill Korean BBQ
7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Hippo Plate
|$17.95
|Pork Egg Roll 1pc
|$2.50
|Fried ManDoo
|$5.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Volcano Grille
7150 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Triple Protein (Plate)
|$12.49
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 3 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
|Single Protein (Lunch Bowl)
|$10.50
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 3 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
|Double Protein (Bowl)
|$12.49
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 2 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co.
10650 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS
Dirt Dog
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|House Dog
|$7.50
|Nugget Combo
|$6.50
|Dirty Esquite
|$4.25