Southwest restaurants you'll love

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Southwest's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Greek
Southern
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Southwest restaurants

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Latina$5.00
#SecretMenu - Creamy chicken soup, tortilla strips, and pepper jack. Spicy.
**Allergens: wheat, cow's milk
Naked Chix$11.00
📷Photo by @seema.eats
#LiveHealthy - Mango basil chicken, hawaiian mix, jasmine rice, cilantro yo | Gluten-sensitive | 404 Calories
**Allergens: cow's milk
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
TRADITIONAL GYRO$7.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki
SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$6.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place image

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Three Egg Breakfast$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast$10.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole - Hola Traditional$10.50
avocado+onion+garlic+fresh lime+jalapeno+cilantro+serrano chile+dried spices
Hola Traditional Corn$6.50
crema + mayonnaise + queso cotija + tajin + cilantro
Dirty Corn$8.00
hola traditional w/ chicharron crumble + crispy chorizo
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bajamar Fish Taco$4.50
Battered or Grilled fish topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, & chipotle and aioli sauce.
Spicy Octopus Taco$5.50
Sautéed octopus in chile de arbol sauce, mozzarella cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle and aioli sauce.
Carne Asada Taco$5.00
Marinated beef chuck, topped with pico de gallo and guacamole
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
HUMMUS image

 

HUMMUS

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Pita$0.75
You might want to order 2-3 of these! Organic with no preservatives, these mini pocket pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
PITA Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
HUM Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
More about HUMMUS
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe

7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Morning Toast$5.50
Two Scrambled Eggs with Gruyere, House-made Mayo, Ketchup and topped with Chives
Nutsutastic$6.00
Nutella, Sliced Almonds, your choice of Banana or Strawberry, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served warm.
Ham&Cheese$7.00
Ham, Cheese, House-made Mayo and Lettuce. Served warm.
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$23.95
Large Caesar Salad$10.95
Kids Pasta Bolognese$8.75
More about Spaghetty Western
Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas image

 

Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas

8180 Blue Diamond Rd. #120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN POKÉ BOWL OR SALAD
customize your poké bowl
ADRENALINE$10.50
orange, carrot, bell pepper, maca root powder, turmeric & lemon.
LEGENDARY$10.50
romaine lettuce, kale, celery, cucumber, green apple, spinach, lemon, ginger & parsley.
More about Carpé Diem Juice Co. - Las Vegas
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$7.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
Chicken Fajitas$17.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Queso Dip$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes

7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"Be my Valentine" Cake$35.00
Only Feb 11-14.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Perfect gift!
Our signature strawberry shortcake in a lovely Valentine's version. Edible rose petals "Be My Valentine!" on top.
Comes with a single rose bouquet!!
Limited Special cake! Only for Valentine's Day!!
Reindeer Chocolate Cake 6"$45.00
Only Dec 19-24.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Reindeer Chocolate cake is a perfect center piece at your Christmas dinner! Comes with "season"s greeting" chocolate plaque.
Strawberry Millecrepe (PRE-ORDER)$50.00
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salt & Pepper Brisket Grilled Cheese*$14.95
texas toast + pimento cheese
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
Wicked Deviled Eggs GF
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails image

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Pizza$19.00
italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers
Caesar Salad$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Serrano Sliders$10.50
2 mini burgers w/ Serrano ham, bleu cheese, crispy onions
Baked Goat Cheese$11.00
goat and garlic cream cheese, tomato sauce, pesto, toasted baguette
Stuffed Dates$8.50
bacon- wrapped, smoked almond, red wine reduction, bleu cheese
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
Hippo Grill Korean BBQ image

BBQ

Hippo Grill Korean BBQ

7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas

Avg 4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hippo Plate$17.95
Pork Egg Roll 1pc$2.50
Fried ManDoo$5.95
More about Hippo Grill Korean BBQ
Volcano Grille image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Volcano Grille

7150 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (5415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Triple Protein (Plate)$12.49
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 3 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
Single Protein (Lunch Bowl)$10.50
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 3 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
Double Protein (Bowl)$12.49
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 2 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
More about Volcano Grille
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES

Dragon Tiger Noodle Co.

10650 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (302 reviews)
Takeout
More about Dragon Tiger Noodle Co.
Dirt Dog image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Dirt Dog

8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (5374 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Dog$7.50
Nugget Combo$6.50
Dirty Esquite$4.25
More about Dirt Dog

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southwest

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Carne Asada

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Strawberry Shortcake

Cake

Map

More near Southwest to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston