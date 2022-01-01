Southwest breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Southwest

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place image

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Three Egg Breakfast$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast$10.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$7.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
Chicken Fajitas$17.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
Queso Dip$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salt & Pepper Brisket Grilled Cheese*$14.95
texas toast + pimento cheese
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
Wicked Deviled Eggs GF
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails image

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Pizza$19.00
italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers
Caesar Salad$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

