Southwest breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Southwest
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Three Egg Breakfast
|$12.95
with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.
|Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast
|$10.75
add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each
In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$7.99
hass avocados, tomato, pepper, onion, garlic
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole
|Queso Dip
|$7.99
smooth cheese blend, pico de gallo, chorizo, house made chips
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Salt & Pepper Brisket Grilled Cheese*
|$14.95
texas toast + pimento cheese
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
|Wicked Deviled Eggs GF
w/ candied jalapeno and bacon
|Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*
|$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
PASTA • STEAKS
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Carne Pizza
|$19.00
italian sausage, soppressata, pepperoni, pickled peppers
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
housemade caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
housemade garlic croutons
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
beef & pork ragu, bianco tomato sauce
parmigiano-reggiano