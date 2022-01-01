Southwest dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Southwest
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe
7365 South Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas
|Morning Toast
|$5.50
Two Scrambled Eggs with Gruyere, House-made Mayo, Ketchup and topped with Chives
|Nutsutastic
|$6.00
Nutella, Sliced Almonds, your choice of Banana or Strawberry, dusted with Powdered Sugar. Served warm.
|Ham&Cheese
|$7.00
Ham, Cheese, House-made Mayo and Lettuce. Served warm.
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas
|"Be my Valentine" Cake
|$35.00
Only Feb 11-14.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Perfect gift!
Our signature strawberry shortcake in a lovely Valentine's version. Edible rose petals "Be My Valentine!" on top.
Comes with a single rose bouquet!!
Limited Special cake! Only for Valentine's Day!!
|Reindeer Chocolate Cake 6"
|$45.00
Only Dec 19-24.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Reindeer Chocolate cake is a perfect center piece at your Christmas dinner! Comes with "season"s greeting" chocolate plaque.
|Strawberry Millecrepe (PRE-ORDER)
|$50.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Volcano Grille
7150 S. Durango Drive, Las Vegas
|Triple Protein (Plate)
|$12.49
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 3 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
|Single Protein (Lunch Bowl)
|$10.50
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 3 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!
|Double Protein (Bowl)
|$12.49
Build-Your-Own Teppanyaki Plate! 2 Proteins, Rice or Noodles, a side, and sauces!