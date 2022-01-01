Southwest Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Southwest

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
TRADITIONAL GYRO$7.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki
SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD$6.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
HUMMUS image

 

HUMMUS

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Pita$0.75
You might want to order 2-3 of these! Organic with no preservatives, these mini pocket pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
PITA Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
HUM Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
More about HUMMUS
Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar image

 

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Serrano Sliders$10.50
2 mini burgers w/ Serrano ham, bleu cheese, crispy onions
Baked Goat Cheese$11.00
goat and garlic cream cheese, tomato sauce, pesto, toasted baguette
Stuffed Dates$8.50
bacon- wrapped, smoked almond, red wine reduction, bleu cheese
More about Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar

