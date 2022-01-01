Southwest Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Southwest
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$13.95
Chicken Breast
|TRADITIONAL GYRO
|$7.95
Beef & Lamb or Chicken Breast
Tomatoes - Red Onions - Tzatziki
|SMALL CLASSIC GREEK SALAD
|$6.95
Romaine Lettuce - Tomatoes - Cucumbers - Red onion - Feta - Kalamata Olives - Pita Bread - Housemade Greek Vinaigreete
HUMMUS
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Mini Pita
|$0.75
You might want to order 2-3 of these! Organic with no preservatives, these mini pocket pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
|PITA Chicken
|$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
|HUM Chicken
|$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
7355 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas
|Serrano Sliders
|$10.50
2 mini burgers w/ Serrano ham, bleu cheese, crispy onions
|Baked Goat Cheese
|$11.00
goat and garlic cream cheese, tomato sauce, pesto, toasted baguette
|Stuffed Dates
|$8.50
bacon- wrapped, smoked almond, red wine reduction, bleu cheese