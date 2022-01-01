Burritos in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve burritos
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Green Chili & Pork Carnitas Burrito
|$15.95
flour tortilla, eggs, pork carnitas, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde sauce with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
|Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito
|$16.95
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
|Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito
|$15.95
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|KIDS Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito
|$10.50
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Kids Bean Burrito
|$6.50