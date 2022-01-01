Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili & Pork Carnitas Burrito$15.95
flour tortilla, eggs, pork carnitas, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde sauce with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito$16.95
flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito$15.95
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito$10.50
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Bean Burrito$6.50
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Pork Burrito$15.49
Shrimp Burrito$16.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito$10.99
salsa de frijoles, whole pinto beans, luchador cheese blend
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

