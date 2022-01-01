Cake in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve cake
More about Spaghetty Western
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Spaghetty Western
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas
|Lemon Grandma Cake
|$6.75
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes
7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas
|Green Tea Log Cake (PRE-ORDER)
|$15.00
|"Be my Valentine" Cake
|$35.00
Only Feb 11-14.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Perfect gift!
Our signature strawberry shortcake in a lovely Valentine's version. Edible rose petals "Be My Valentine!" on top.
Comes with a single rose bouquet!!
Limited Special cake! Only for Valentine's Day!!
|Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)
|$12.00