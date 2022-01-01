Cake in Southwest

Southwest restaurants that serve cake

Spaghetty Western image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Spaghetty Western

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (2572 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Grandma Cake$6.75
More about Spaghetty Western
Green Tea Log Cake (PRE-ORDER) image

 

Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes

7365 South Buffalo Drive Suite 115, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Tea Log Cake (PRE-ORDER)$15.00
"Be my Valentine" Cake$35.00
Only Feb 11-14.+If you choose different day of pick up, it will not be accepted. Payment will be refunded.
Perfect gift!
Our signature strawberry shortcake in a lovely Valentine's version. Edible rose petals "Be My Valentine!" on top.
Comes with a single rose bouquet!!
Limited Special cake! Only for Valentine's Day!!
Chocolate Cake (PRE-ORDER)$12.00
More about Suzuya Patisserie & Cafe Pre-Order Cakes

