Chicken fajitas in Southwest

Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Sonoran Spiced Chicken FAJITAS
|$23.50
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds
Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina
7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags
|Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.99
|Fajita Burrito Chicken
|$16.49
|Chicken Fajitas
|$18.99
bell peppers, charred onions, tomatoes luchador rice, frijoles
sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole