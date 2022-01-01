Chicken sandwiches in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich
|$13.50
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Sandwich*
|$15.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
|Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*
|$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
