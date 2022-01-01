Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place image

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich$13.50
provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Fried Chicken Sandwich* image

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich*$15.95
Breast + potato roll + pickle + tomato + lettuce + comeback sauce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*$16.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

