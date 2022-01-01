Chicken tenders in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|CHICKEN FINGERS
|$8.95
Chicken Fingers - Fries - Chopped Salad
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries
|$8.95
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
BBQ • CHICKEN
Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas
|Fried Chicken Tender Salad
|$14.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit
w/ Mama's comeback dressing
|5 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)
|$18.95
|Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*
|$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50