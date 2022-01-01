Chicken tenders in Southwest

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN FINGERS$8.95
Chicken Fingers - Fries - Chopped Salad
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries$8.95
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place
Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond

8180 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.50
More about Bajamar Seafood & Tacos - Blue Diamond
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN

Mama Bird Southern Kitchen

10550 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Tender Salad$14.95
crisp greens + tomato + green onion + sweet corn + peppadew peppers + lima beans + cheddar cheese + everything biscuit
w/ Mama's comeback dressing
5 Pc Chicken Tender Plate (White Meat)$18.95
Mac n' Cheese Chicken Tender Waffle Sandwich*$15.95
cornmeal waffle + pickle + tomato + lettuce
w/ north n' south fries or watermelon
add *fried egg $1.50
More about Mama Bird Southern Kitchen
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails image

PASTA • STEAKS

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

7995 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (1358 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
More about Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

