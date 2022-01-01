Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve chili

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place image

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chili & Pork Carnitas Burrito$15.95
flour tortilla, eggs, pork carnitas, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde sauce with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili-Lime Shrimp & Crab - Enchilada$24.50
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro
Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro
Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro
Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro
Lime-Chili Shrimp FAJITAS$28.00
w/ flour tortillas + roasted pepper + onions + cilantro + serrano chile + beer + sesame seeds
Served w/ cilantro rice + fideo con chipotle crema + black beans + tres queso + crema + pico de gallo + guacamole
Grilled Chili-Lime Mahi Mahi TACOS$21.50
Two blue corn maize tortillas served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
w/ chipotle slaw + pico de gallo + queso cotija
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chili$5.59
Greek style all-beef chili
Chili Mac Attack Burger$12.99
Macaroni & cheese, beef chili, onion rings, and tomato. Burgers are certified Angus beef, flame-grilled, cooked to 160 degrees, and served on a brioche bun with a side of seasoned messiah fries.
