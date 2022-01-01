Chips and salsa in Southwest

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Southwest restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Hola Cocina + Cantina image

 

Hola Cocina + Cantina

10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$5.75
More about Hola Cocina + Cantina
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
Takeout
TO GO Chips Salsa$4.00
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Southwest

Carne Asada

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Garlic Bread

Enchiladas

Caesar Salad

Cake

Quesadillas

Map

More near Southwest to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston