Cookies in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs

8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Celebration Cookie$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels.
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
S'Mores Cookie$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
More about SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Milk & Cookies$5.00
House made salted dark chocolate chip cookie crumbled into an organic sweet cream base with ribbons of vanilla to bring it all together! We've one-upped our favorite childhood snack to include a perfect crafted cookie that blends into the cream.
More about HUMMUS

