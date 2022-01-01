Cookies in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve cookies
SkinnyFATS @ Warm Springs
8680 W. Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas
|Celebration Cookie
|$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
#LiveHappy - Our famous cookies with large chocolate chunk morsels.
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
|S'Mores Cookie
|$3.00
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk
**Processed in a facility with tree nuts and peanuts
HUMMUS
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Milk & Cookies
|$5.00
House made salted dark chocolate chip cookie crumbled into an organic sweet cream base with ribbons of vanilla to bring it all together! We've one-upped our favorite childhood snack to include a perfect crafted cookie that blends into the cream.