Enchiladas in Southwest

Hola Cocina + Cantina
10530 Southern Highlands Parkway, Ste 130, Las Vegas
|Picado Pulled Chicken - Enchilada
|$17.50
served w/ cilantro rice + chipotle fideo con crema + black beans
Roja (red) - salsa seco + crema + iceberg + cilantro
Verde (green) - avocado + tomatillo salsa + crema + onion + cilantro
Enfrijolada - black bean sauce + tres queso + cilantro
Enmolada - mole sauce + sesame seeds + onion + cilantro