Grilled chicken in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI
|$13.95
Chicken Breast
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas
|Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito
|$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about HUMMUS - Rainbow
HUMMUS - Rainbow
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Side Flame Grilled Chicken
|$3.15
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.