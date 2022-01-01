Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Southwest

Go
Southwest restaurants
Toast

Southwest restaurants that serve grilled chicken

GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SOUVLAKI$13.95
Chicken Breast
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
Item pic

 

Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands

10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito$17.50
flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.
More about Rise & Shine A Steak & Egg Place - Southern Highlands
Item pic

 

HUMMUS - Rainbow

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Flame Grilled Chicken$3.15
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
More about HUMMUS - Rainbow
El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina image

 

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Luchador - Mountains Edge

7825 Blue Diamond Rd. Ste 102, Las Veags

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$13.49
More about El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Luchador - Mountains Edge

Browse other tasty dishes in Southwest

Carne Asada Tacos

Burritos

Waffles

French Fries

Chicken Burritos

Mahi Mahi

Tostadas

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Southwest to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (880 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (509 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston