Hummus in Southwest
Southwest restaurants that serve hummus
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas
|SIDE HUMMUS
|$1.00
|HUMMUS APP
|$6.50
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
More about HUMMUS - Rainbow
HUMMUS - Rainbow
7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas
|Side Market Hummus
|$3.97
Changes seasonally! Please ask team members for current offering.
|Peanut Butter Truffle Dessert Hummus
|$3.97
This dessert hummus tastes exactly like a peanut butter cup! Made with chickpeas and absolutely delicious alone or with fruits like strawberries and bananas. Highly recommended with our cinnamon toast pita fries.
|Side Spicy Hummus
|$3.97
Crushed jalapenos and spices are added to our classic hummus for some flavorful heat.