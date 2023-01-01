Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Southwest

Southwest restaurants
Southwest restaurants that serve hummus

HUMMUS APP image

GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond

5020 Blue Diamond Rd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.8 (3958 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE HUMMUS$1.00
HUMMUS APP$6.50
Garbanzo Beans _ Garlic - Tahini - Lemon Juice - Pita Bread (2)
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
Item pic

 

HUMMUS - Rainbow

7645 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Market Hummus$3.97
Changes seasonally! Please ask team members for current offering.
Peanut Butter Truffle Dessert Hummus$3.97
This dessert hummus tastes exactly like a peanut butter cup! Made with chickpeas and absolutely delicious alone or with fruits like strawberries and bananas. Highly recommended with our cinnamon toast pita fries.
Side Spicy Hummus$3.97
Crushed jalapenos and spices are added to our classic hummus for some flavorful heat.
More about HUMMUS - Rainbow

