Sunrise restaurants you'll love

Sunrise's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Must-try Sunrise restaurants

Birria El Compa image

 

Birria El Compa

3111 S. Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES$17.00
Beef Barbacoa, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome
HORCHATA DE FRESA$3.25
Guadalajara's famous strawberry drink
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
More about Birria El Compa
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston

4466 E CHARLESTON BLVD, LAS VEGAS Q

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kalbi Ribs$15.29
Beef short ribs marinated in a Korean style sauce then broiled to perfection. Served with rice and your choice of side.
Kalbi Combo$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
Chicken Katsu$11.79
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Charleston
Restaurant banner

 

Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston

5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sub Bleu Cheese for Ranch
14" Vegetarian$16.99
Wing Wednesday 1 Wing Per Order$1.29
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
Restaurant banner

 

Napoli Pizza - Nellis

765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
