Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Sunrise
/
Las Vegas
/
Sunrise
/
Cheese Fries
Sunrise restaurants that serve cheese fries
Napoli Pizza - Nellis
765 n. Nellis blv #10, Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Philly Cheese Steak w/ Fries & Free Soda
$10.49
More about Napoli Pizza - Nellis
Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
5821 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$5.49
Chili Cheese Fries
$7.99
More about Angelina's Pizzeria - Charleston
Browse other tasty dishes in Sunrise
Garlic Bread
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Garlic Chicken
Ravioli
More near Sunrise to explore
Westside
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
The Strip
Avg 4
(33 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Southeast
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Centennial
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
South Summerlin
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(684 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1590 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston