The Strip American restaurants you'll love

More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Hussong's Classic Guacamole
|$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|Fajitas
|$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Taquitos
|$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|3 Carnitas Tacos
|$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about The Crack Shack Las Vegas
The Crack Shack Las Vegas
3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Mini Biscuits
|$6.00
miso-maple butter
|Señor Croque
|$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
|5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken
|$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird