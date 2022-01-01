The Strip American restaurants you'll love

Go
The Strip restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in The Strip

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hussong's Classic Guacamole$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
Stacked Quesadillas$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Fajitas$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taquitos$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
Stacked Quesadillas$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
3 Carnitas Tacos$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
The Crack Shack Las Vegas image

 

The Crack Shack Las Vegas

3770 South Las Vegas Blvd Park MGM, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Biscuits$6.00
miso-maple butter
Señor Croque$13.00
fried Jidori breast, bacon, runny egg, white cheddar, miso-maple butter, artisan brioche
5-Piece Bone-In Fried Chicken$18.00
half Jidori Farm bird
More about The Crack Shack Las Vegas

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in The Strip

Burritos

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near The Strip to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston