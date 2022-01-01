The Strip Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in The Strip
More about BBQ MEXICANA
BBQ MEXICANA
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|BLTA Salad
|$13.00
baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite smoked bacon, chile lime ranch, garlic croutons
|Smoked Tofu
|$14.00
cilantro lime rice, house spicy bbq sauce, charred corn relish, quinoa, cowboy caviar, smoked almonds
|Burnt Ends Burrito
|$16.00
slow smoked brisket, chipotle coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce
More about Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Hussong's Classic Guacamole
|$11.95
Avocado, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Jalapeño, Lime Juice
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$18.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|Fajitas
|$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
More about Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Taquitos
|$8.45
Corn Tortillas, Ground Steak, Tomatillo Sauce, Cabbage Mix, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Micro Greens
|Stacked Quesadillas
|$14.45
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Cheese Blend, Crispy Tortilla Shell, Chipotle Aioli, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|3 Carnitas Tacos
|$15.95
Shredded Pork, Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo-Avocado Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Chicharrons, Micro Greens, Rice, Refried Beans