The Strip pizza restaurants you'll love

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Bay image

 

Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
12" Cheese$17.95
Fresh Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
Garlic Knots$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
Wings$15.95
Wings, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Mild, Medium, Hot, Mike’s Hot Honey, Atomic, Garlic Parm, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
The Pizza Press image

PIZZA • SALADS

The Pizza Press

3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (222 reviews)
The Times ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
The Chronicle ^$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Flour & Barley

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard #L - 25, Las Vegas

Avg 3.9 (2043 reviews)
Burritos

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

