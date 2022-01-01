The Strip pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in The Strip
More about Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
Slice of Vegas - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste 120, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|12" Cheese
|$17.95
Fresh Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella
|Garlic Knots
|$7.95
Olive Oil, Garlic, Parsley, Parmesan, Marinara
|Wings
|$15.95
Wings, Celery, Carrots, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Mild, Medium, Hot, Mike’s Hot Honey, Atomic, Garlic Parm, Cajun, Old Bay, Lemon Pepper
More about The Pizza Press
PIZZA • SALADS
The Pizza Press
3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
|Popular items
|The Times ^
|$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
|The Chronicle ^
|$9.00
Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.
|Garlic Cheesy Bread ^
Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.