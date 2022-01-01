Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in The Strip

The Strip restaurants
The Strip restaurants that serve fajitas

Fajitas image

 

Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place

3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
Vegan Fajitas$23.45
Sauteed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Vegan Chicken or Vegan Beef
Item pic

 

Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park

740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Fajitas$20.95
Sauteed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Vegan Chicken or Vegan Beef
Fajitas$18.95
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
