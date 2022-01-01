Fajitas in The Strip
The Strip restaurants that serve fajitas
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Place
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B, Las Vegas
|Fajitas
|$22.45
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas
|Vegan Fajitas
|$23.45
Sauteed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Vegan Chicken or Vegan Beef
Hussong's Cantina - Boca Park
740 S. Rampart Blvd., Ste 7, Las Vegas
|Vegan Fajitas
|$20.95
Sauteed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Vegan Chicken or Vegan Beef
|Fajitas
|$18.95
Sautéed Peppers, Onion, Grilled Corn, Potatoes, Flour Tortillas, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Cheese Blend, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Choice of Chicken, Barbacoa or Carnitas