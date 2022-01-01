Westside bars & lounges you'll love
More about Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Lunch Enchilada Asada
|$9.95
Steak or Chicken, Flour Tortilla w Green Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
|2 Item Combinations
|$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
|Pozole Soup
|$10.00
Pork, Hominy, Cabbage, Radish & Onions
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Katsu
|$11.79
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
|Lumpia Shanghai (10)
|$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
|Loco Moco
|$10.29
Homemade hamburger patty topped with fried eggs and brown gravy, served over rice.
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Popular items
|Lumpia Shanghai (10)
|$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
|Local Plate
|$12.79
Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.
|Kalbi Combo
|$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
More about Scenic Brewing Co.
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$16.45
Crispy chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
|The American Burger
|$12.95
Shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, caramelized onion, 1000 island dressing.
|Impossible Burger
|$15.95
Micro greens, avocado, tomato, Bermuda onion.