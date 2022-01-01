Westside bars & lounges you'll love

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave image

 

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Enchilada Asada$9.95
Steak or Chicken, Flour Tortilla w Green Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream
2 Item Combinations$16.00
Served with Rice, Beans and a Small Pozole Soup
Pozole Soup$10.00
Pork, Hominy, Cabbage, Radish & Onions
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Katsu$11.79
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
Lumpia Shanghai (10)$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
Loco Moco$10.29
Homemade hamburger patty topped with fried eggs and brown gravy, served over rice.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lumpia Shanghai (10)$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
Local Plate$12.79
Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.
Kalbi Combo$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
Scenic Brewing Co. image

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$16.45
Crispy chicken breast, topped with marinara sauce, spaghetti, mozzarella, parmesan cheese.
The American Burger$12.95
Shredded lettuce, tomato, American cheese, caramelized onion, 1000 island dressing.
Impossible Burger$15.95
Micro greens, avocado, tomato, Bermuda onion.
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

2575 S Decatur Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Ada's image

 

Ada's

410 S. Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas

Takeout
