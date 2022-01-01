Westside sandwich spots you'll love

Westside restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Westside

Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Plate$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
Tremont Special$8.99
MMCC, bananas, and strawberries
Club$9.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon
More about Waffle Brothers
Texas Meltz image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Texas Meltz

4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.6 (1065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 # Brisket$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
H #15 Midland
Choice of Bread, Steak Meat, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Choice of Cheese
#16 Corpus Christi$11.99
Half Pound Burger, Choice of Smoked Brisket, Pastrami or Roast beef, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled onion on a Texas Toast.
More about Texas Meltz
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek$12.95
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, olives, feta, house dressing
gluten free, vegetarian
Hummus$8.95
Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil
gluten free, vegan
Lamb Gyro sandwich$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli

9500 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (2095 reviews)
Takeout
More about Siena Italian Trattoria & Deli

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Shawarma

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

