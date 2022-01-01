Westside sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Westside
More about Waffle Brothers
Waffle Brothers
7905 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Kids Plate
|$6.49
Kid's 3/4 sized waffle, Protein side, fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Tremont Special
|$8.99
MMCC, bananas, and strawberries
|Club
|$9.99
Ham, turkey, cheddar, and bacon
More about Texas Meltz
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Texas Meltz
4604 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|1/2 # Brisket
|$11.99
Half Pound Smoked Brisket
|H #15 Midland
Choice of Bread, Steak Meat, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Choice of Cheese
|#16 Corpus Christi
|$11.99
Half Pound Burger, Choice of Smoked Brisket, Pastrami or Roast beef, Choice of Condiments, Choice of Cheese and Grilled onion on a Texas Toast.
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Greek
|$12.95
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, olives, feta, house dressing
gluten free, vegetarian
|Hummus
|$8.95
Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil
gluten free, vegan
|Lamb Gyro sandwich
|$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce