Westside Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

HUMMUS
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|HUM Chicken
|$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
|Large Pita
|$1.29
Organic with no preservatives, these Greek style pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
|HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)
|$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Popular items
|Greek
|$12.95
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, olives, feta, house dressing
gluten free, vegetarian
|Hummus
|$8.95
Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil
gluten free, vegan
|Lamb Gyro sandwich
|$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce