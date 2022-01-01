Westside Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Westside

HUMMUS image

 

HUMMUS

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HUM Chicken$13.79
All natural, marinated in house with special herbs and spices finished on a char-grill.
Large Pita$1.29
Organic with no preservatives, these Greek style pitas are delicious with our hummus and a great addition to any bowl.
HUM Atlantic Salmon (Flame-Grilled)$15.59
Prepared to-order on the char-grill and finished with fresh squeezed lemon. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and a great source of protein.
More about HUMMUS
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek$12.95
romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, olives, feta, house dressing
gluten free, vegetarian
Hummus$8.95
Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil
gluten free, vegan
Lamb Gyro sandwich$13.95
romaine, tomatoes, onions, Gyro sauce
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Sultan's Palace image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sultan's Palace

8125 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sultan's Palace

