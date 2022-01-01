Carbonara in Westside
Westside restaurants that serve carbonara
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara
9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Pizza Carbonara
|$17.00
Crushed tomatoes, pancetta, egg, cracked pepper, parmigiano, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.