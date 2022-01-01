Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Westside

Westside restaurants
Westside restaurants that serve carbonara

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara

9350 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pizza Carbonara$17.00
Crushed tomatoes, pancetta, egg, cracked pepper, parmigiano, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
More about Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - West Sahara
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Chicken Carbonara$16.99
Grilled chicken breast and tender shrimp lightly sautéed in a rich, creamy sauce blended with crispy bacon, fresh garlic, egg yolk, green peas, and parmesan cheese, then topped with fresh parsley.
More about Marie Callender's #293
First Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

First Bistro

7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pasta a la Carbonara$21.95
Cream, eggs, parmesan cheese and crispy bacon.
More about First Bistro

