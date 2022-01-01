Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Westside

Westside restaurants
Westside restaurants that serve chicken salad

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad$13.99
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Soy Chicken Salad$10.49
Lettuce, carrots, and tomato topped with chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sesame seed and soy dressing.
Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.25
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese.
Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.95
Housemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a warm, flaky croissant
