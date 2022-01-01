Chicken salad in Westside
Westside restaurants that serve chicken salad
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
|$13.99
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Sesame Soy Chicken Salad
|$10.49
Lettuce, carrots, and tomato topped with chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sesame seed and soy dressing.
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.25
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese.