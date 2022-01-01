Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Westside

Westside restaurants
Westside restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Meraki Greek Grill

8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)
More about Meraki Greek Grill
Marie Callender's #293 image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.49
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Item pic

 

Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders (4)$10.95
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Basket$8.99
Served with french fries
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Basket$8.99
Served with french fries
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Item pic

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips$7.95
More about Scenic Brewing Co.
First Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

First Bistro

7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers with Fries$7.95
breaded chicken breast cut into tenders fried and served with our fresh cut fries.
More about First Bistro
Courtyard Deli image

SANDWICHES

Courtyard Deli

3360 W Sahara #110, Las Vegas

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Chicken Fingers & Fries$9.25
3 Chicken Tenders, French Fries, choice of Ranch Hot sauce, BBQ or Honey Mustard
More about Courtyard Deli

