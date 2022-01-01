Chicken tenders in Westside
Westside restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Meraki Greek Grill
Meraki Greek Grill
8975 west charleston suite 140, Las vegas
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.95
Kids Meals served with Rice or Fries Juice Box or Fountain Drink. Milk (add .79) Steak or Shrimp Kalamaki (add .95)
More about Marie Callender's #293
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$11.49
Lightly breaded and boneless chicken tenders served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.
More about Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
Khourys Mediterranean Restaurant
9340 W Sahara #106, Las Vegas
|Chicken Tenders (4)
|$10.95
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$8.99
Served with french fries
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill
8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$8.99
Served with french fries
More about Scenic Brewing Co.
Scenic Brewing Co.
8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.95
More about First Bistro
PIZZA • PASTA • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
First Bistro
7905 W Sahara Ave #103, Las Vegas
|Chicken Fingers with Fries
|$7.95
breaded chicken breast cut into tenders fried and served with our fresh cut fries.