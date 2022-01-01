Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Westside

Westside restaurants
Westside restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave image

 

Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave

8125 W Sahara Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Green Chilaquiles W/ 2 Eggs$10.95
More about Salud 8125 W Sahara Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chilaquiles$14.00
Torn fried corn tortillas simmered in salsa verde with roasted shredded chicken, topped with Cotija cheese, Two eggs any way, Mexican crema, cilantro served with refried beans
More about Unique Eat's - 3100 S Durango Suite 100

