Chili in Westside
Westside restaurants that serve chili
More about Marie Callender's #293
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Callenders Famous Chili-Cup
|$4.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
|Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl
|$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
|Knife & Fork Chili Burger
|$12.49
A delicious beef patty smothered in our famous chili. Topped with aged cheddar and jack cheese and green onions on a toasted bun.
More about HUMMUS
HUMMUS
1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.59
Fries topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas
|Aloha chili bowl
|$7.99
|Aloha Chili Plate
|$12.99