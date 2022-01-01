Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Westside

Westside restaurants
Westside restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Callenders Famous Chili-Cup$4.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Callenders Famous Chili & Cornbread-Bowl$9.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Knife & Fork Chili Burger$12.49
A delicious beef patty smothered in our famous chili. Topped with aged cheddar and jack cheese and green onions on a toasted bun.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Item pic

 

HUMMUS

1000 S Rampart BLVD #7, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$6.59
Fries topped with beef chili, cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar
More about HUMMUS
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aloha chili bowl$7.99
Aloha Chili Plate$12.99
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill image

 

Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

8150 S MARYLAND PARKWAY SUITE 120, LAS VEGAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aloha chili bowl$7.99
More about Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Windmill

