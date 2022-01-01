Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Westside

Go
Westside restaurants
Toast

Westside restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cobb Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.
More about Marie Callender's #293
9a92277b-3e8c-4c26-a1b2-ad249bc26ae9 image

 

Scenic Brewing Co.

8410 West Desert Inn, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brewery Cobb Salad$16.25
Chopped greens, crispy bacon, grilled chicken, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing
More about Scenic Brewing Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Westside

Nachos

Carbonara

Tacos

Lobsters

Edamame

Shawarma

Spaghetti

Chicken Teriyaki

Map

More near Westside to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston