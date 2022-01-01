Cobb salad in Westside
Westside restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Marie Callender's #293
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|Classic Cobb Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing
|$13.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, Blue Cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh roma tomatoes, green onions and a chopped hard-boiled egg. With your choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, thousand island, Italian or fat-free tomato basil.