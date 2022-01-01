Egg benedict in Westside
Westside restaurants that serve egg benedict
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Marie Callender's #293
8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas
|California Eggs Benedict
|$11.29
Toasted English muffin topped with fresh avocado, tomatoes, poached eggs* and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Strip View Cafe
3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas
|Sunshine Egg's Benedict Combo
|$14.99
English muffin, canadian bacon, Poached Eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with a side green salad