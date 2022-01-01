Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Westside

Go
Westside restaurants
Toast

Westside restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Marie Callender's #293

8175 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
California Eggs Benedict$11.29
Toasted English muffin topped with fresh avocado, tomatoes, poached eggs* and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.
More about Marie Callender's #293
Strip View Cafe image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Strip View Cafe

3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sunshine Egg's Benedict Combo$14.99
English muffin, canadian bacon, Poached Eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with a side green salad
More about Strip View Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Unique Eat's

3100 S Durango Suite 100, Las Vegas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Eggs Benedict$15.00
Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs & our Legendary Hollandaise on a homemade English muffin with House Potatoes
More about Unique Eat's

Browse other tasty dishes in Westside

Katsu Curry

Teriyaki Salmon

Risotto

Carbonara

Chicken Curry

Cheese Pizza

Barbecue Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Westside to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4 (33 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Summerlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston