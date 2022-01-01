Go
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Lasita

Open today 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

$$

727 N Broadway Ste 120

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Popular Items

Chicken Fat Rice$5.50
Two scoops of chicken fat rice (gluten free)
Roasted Broccolini$14.00
broccolini, coconut green goddess, chili crunch, toasted bread crumb, salt cured egg yolk
Half Chicken Inasal (A la Carte)$16.00
Brined, stuffed & marinated with lemongrass, garlic, spring onion & ginger. Served with two sauces: garlic mojo & toyomansi (gluten free)
Kang Kong Pancit$18.00
Water spinach, oyster mushrooms, yakisoba noodles, garlic-calamansi sauce, chili crunch (vegan)
Spicy Salsita$2.50
Fermented birds eye, fresno sili hot sauce (gluten-free, vegan)
Long Beans$7.00
Long beans, tamari-tamarind glaze, crispy garlic (gluten free, vegan)
Eggplant$7.00
Eggplant, garlic-miso "aioli" (gluten-free, vegan)
Whole Chicken Inasal (A la Carte)$32.00
Brined, stuffed & marinated with lemongrass, garlic, spring onion & ginger. Served with two sauces: garlic mojo & toyomansi (chicken & garlic mojo gluten free)
Coconut Green Goddess Dressing$2.50
Coconut cream & herbs (gluten-free, vegan)
Garlic Fried Rice$4.50
Two scoops of garlic fried rice (gluten free, vegan)
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles CA 90012

Directions

