Chicken
Bars & Lounges
Lasita
Open today 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
384 Reviews
$$
727 N Broadway Ste 120
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles CA 90012
Nearby restaurants
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Los Angeles community since 1965. Welcome!
Philippe the Original
Home of the French Dipped Sandwich!
Homeboy Industries - Retail Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Wax Paper
Good Food For Good People!