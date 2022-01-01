LASAISON BAKERY
Fresh Daily Baked Goods and Breads.
We Proudly serve La Colombe Coffee
407 Concord ave.
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
