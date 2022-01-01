Go
Las Almas Rotas

Las Almas Rotas is a mezcaleria, a shrine to the spirits of Mexico, serving cocktails, neat pours and flights. We have a Mexican food-focused kitchen program, serving such favorites as tacos, quesadillas and tortas.

TACOS

3615 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226 • $$

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)

Popular Items

Rice & Beans To Go
Frozen Margarita$12.00
Our award wining margarita made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice and orange liqueur. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12oz.
Esquites To Go
Taco Eight Pack$24.00
Eight pack of our delicious tacos. Comes with choice of up to two fillings on corn tortillas. Served with cilantro, cebolla, lime and salsa.
Frozen Mezcal Mangonada$14.00
Mezcal and mango puree with chamoy and tajin sprinkled on top. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12 oz.
Chicharrones con Cholula$5.00
Frozen Margarita To Go$12.00
Our award wining margarita made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice and orange liqueur. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12oz.
Fresh Guacamole To Go
Taco Plate$12.00
plate of 4, served on house-made corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime & salsas on the side
Jarritos$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3615 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226

Dallas TX

Sunday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

