- La Soupe
La Soupe
La Soupe has frozen soupes and frozen specialities available for sale!
915 East McMillan St
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Frozen Classic Beef Bourguignon
|$25.00
A classic made from Sakura Wagyu Beef. This rich beef dish is requested again and again. Made traditionally and with great care, caramelized pearl onion, bacon, mushrooms.. dont forget to put noodles in your cart!!! 1.75 pounds.
Ingredients: Beef stock, bacon, mushroom, carrot, onion, beef base, tomato paste, garlic, black peppercorn, bay leaves, thyme, rosemary, parsley, red wine, flour, butter, beef tallow, oil, salt and pepper
|Palomino Creamy Wild Mushroom and Leek (V)
|$13.00
An exceptional blend of wild mushrooms with leeks in a creamy broth just makes your mouth water just thinking about it. Chef Miranda brings this dish from when she worked at Palomino Restaurant downtown Cincinnati.
Ingredients: Oyster Mushroom, portobello, onion, leek, garlic, cayenne, sherry, vegetable stock, vegetable base, cream, butter, flour, salt and pepper,
|Low Sodium White Chicken Chili (DF,LS)
|$13.00
Warm up and feel good. This Nourish soupe is healthy and good for you. Low sodium, gluten free and dairy free and flavorful!
Ingredients: White beans, onion, green bean, carrot, bell pepper, celery, garlic, low sodium chicken base, cumin, oil, mild chili powder, cayenne, black pepper, paprika, chicken
|Clam and Crab Chowder
|$13.00
Creamy, rich, full of Crab, Clam, Potato and bacon. YUMMM
Ingredients: onion, carrot, celery, bacon fat, flour, pepper, red wine vinegar, clam juice, Worcestershire sauce (anchovy), spices, garlic, crab, cream
|Frozen Lobster Bisque
|$35.00
Rich, creamy and just in time for the Holidays! Classic Maisonette Recipe!
Ingredients: butter, flour, sherry, brandy, lobster, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, tarragon
|Sweet Potato Chorizo (GF, DF)
|$13.00
A classic brought back by popular demand! Creamy sweet potato and spicy chorizo marry beautifully!
Ingredients: Chorizo, sweet potato, peppers, onion, chicken base, cilantro, vinegar, cayenne, tomato, salt and pepper
|Today
(Online Ordering is open only during business hours, M-F.) Pickup your order anytime before 4:00
|Tarte Flambee
|$12.00
An Alsatian speciality! Starting with a thin crust then a layer of creme fresh we topped with thinly sliced onion, bacon and hand shaved parmesan. Take and Bake!! All ready for you to pop in your home oven! Ingredients: Bacon, cheese, onion, seasonings, wheat, gluten, egg
Feeds 2
|Bolognese Sauce (GF)
|$13.00
Your taste buds will sing like Luciano Pavarotti! FIGARO, FIGARO FIIIIIIGGGAAAARRRROOOO! Our Bolognese is chunky and rich. Make dinner easy, boil some pasta and whip up a salad! DONE!
Ingredients: Beef, lamb, pork, carrot, onion, celery, garlic, milk, red wine, wine, tomato, oregano, basil, oil, salt and black pepper, heavy cream, thyme
32 ounce
|Chicken Noodle (DF)
|$13.00
"The best chicken noodle I have ever had!"-Merret. The rich broth soupe is great if you are in need of a boost or just in the mood for a classic.
Ingredients; Chicken stock, onion, celery, carrot, thyme, herbs, chili flakes, salt and black pepper, bay leaf, chicken, lemon juice, parsley, oil, egg noodles
Location
915 East McMillan St
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
